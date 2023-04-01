KENDALLVILLE — Nancy S. Kline, age 72, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Kline was born on April 21, 1950, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Earl and Olive (Gaerte) Biddle.
In 1968, she graduated from East Noble High School.
On Sept. 27, 1968, she married David Kline.
In 2010, she retired from Colwell in Kendallville, after many years of dedicated service.
Nancy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and coloring. Nancy was talented as a DJ and karaoke. She was league mom for the Riverside Jr. Tackle Football League and Vice President of the Little League La Sierra.
Her family, grandkids and loved ones meant the world to her and she valued every precious moment spent with them.
Survivors include her spouse, David Kline, of Kendallville, Indiana; sons, David Bradley and Katie Kline, of Angola, Indiana, Brent Kline of Kendallville, Indiana, and Benjamin and Faye Kline, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter, Brandy Kline, of Kendallville, Indiana; grandchildren, Courtney Kline, Kelsey Kline, Mackenzie Kline, Jordan Kline, Chloee Kline, Kyle Kline, Madison Kline, Noah Kline, Hannah Kline, Hayley Kline, and Reace Price; great-grandchildren, Archer Franke, Landon Davies, Cooper Kline, Bea Kline and Jaxson Kline; step-grandchildren, Mya Wiley and Addison Deming; sister, Bonnie and Russell DeCamp, of Kendallville, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Jean and Warren Poage, of Kendallville, Indiana, Betty Ramsey, of Riverside, California, Deb Meyer, of Florida, and Sharon and Keith Rhoades; and brother-in-law, Fred and Deb Kline, of Columbia City.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Following the services cremation will take place.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Philip J. Rigdon.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. John Lutheran School of Kendallville, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.