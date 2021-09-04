COLUMBIA CITY — Linda Sue Ewing peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.
It would be wrong to say that Linda lost her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Linda stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and unwavering faith truly look like. There was no quit in Linda. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Linda will forever be cherished and remembered by her survivors, her adoring mother, Clela Mae Baxter; children and grandchildren, Jason (Kristy) Ewing, Maverick and Layni; and Josh (Shannon) Ewing, Skyler, Aribella, Savannah, Autumn and Ebony. She will be missed by her sisters, Liz (Jim) Walter and Penny (Chris) Haegert; and brother, Jim (Donna) Baxter; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ewing; and her dad, Richard Baxter.
Linda was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on July 29, 1953, to Clela Mae (Wince) and Richard Baxter.
She graduated from Whitko High School in 1971.
On June 29, 1973, she married Warren Ewing.
She worked as a librarian at Columbia City High School, where she most enjoyed all the relationships she made with students. She also worked at AutoLiv and finally at Micropulse, where she retired.
She was a devoted member of Warehouse Church in Columbia City.
A celebration of mom’s life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Paige’s Crossing in Columbia City.
Mom didn’t want a funeral, she wanted a party. Anyone who would like to rejoice with the family in her remembrance is welcome.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
If desired, donations can be made in her name to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
