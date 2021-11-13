AUBURN — Gloria A. Ray, 80, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana. Her father was Lloyd B. Wells and her mother was Judith A. (Hayden) Gould. They have both passed away. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Gloria worked for more than 27 years in various capacities at the Southgate Kroger Store in Fort Wayne.
She attended County Line Church of God.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, euchre and was an avid bowler.
She also served as a union steward at Krogers and was a past PTA President.
She is survived by a son and two daughters, Steven (Michele) Weir, of Alexandria, Virginia, Sheri (Eric) Patton, of Auburn and Sheila (Jackie) Weir, of Pittsboro, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Kathleen (Ethan) Long, Lauren (Harrison Miller) Weir, Jennifer (Justin) Baldwin, Joshua (Miranda) Moriarity, Zachary (Lindsey Hoffman) Patton, Ashten Lester and Nicholas Henriksen; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Lou (Jessie) James of Clinton, Indiana.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Gloria’s name to the American Diabetes Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
