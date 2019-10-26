ANGOLA — Milo D. “Mike” Sattison, 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 21, 1941, in Angola, to Milo and Neva (Crooks) Sattison.
He graduated from Pleasant Lake High School.
Mike worked at the Papa Ducks convenience store.
Surviving are his daughter, Tammy Welch, of Angola; three brothers; and one sister. Also surviving are his two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.
Following the wishes of Mike, a Celebration of Life visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
