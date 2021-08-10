AUBURN — Wayne Eugene Smith was born to W.J. “Johnny” and Cora Smith in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 1924, and graduated to heaven on Aug. 6, 2021, at the age of 96. He had three siblings, Walter, Esther and Ruth, and accepted Christ as his Savior at age 10, when Walter took him to Churubusco Nazarene Church.
From an early age, Wayne was a walking miracle. At 10, he was given a fatal diagnosis of Bright’s disease (nephritis), lost a kidney, and missed a year of school. As a high school senior, he suffered a severe heart condition. At 22, lye exploded in his face, resulting in severe burns and threatening loss of vision, yet miraculously his sight was spared and the scars completely healed.
Wayne attended Southside High School, along with his future bride, Martha Barker. They were very involved at Fort Wayne Gospel Temple where Wayne played saxophone and clarinet, and Martha sang. The couple started dating in 1942, and married in August 1948. Together they attended Northwestern Bible College, where Wayne played basketball and was given the athlete-of-the-year award in his senior year. The couple grew spiritually under the leadership of Billy Graham, who was serving as the college president. Wayne received a degree in Bible in 1950, and a Bachelor of Arts in 1952. He later went on to receive a Master of Education in 1968, from St. Francis University, Fort Wayne.
Wayne and Martha began their ministry during college at Evangelical Covenant Church in Randall, Minnesota. In 1955, they pastored the Community Church in Tuscola, Michigan, and in 1960, they pastored Silvercrest Baptist Church, in Pontiac, Michigan. In 1965, Wayne and Martha settled their family in Auburn, Indiana, where they served at Bible Baptist Church, later known as Lakewood Park. Wayne led and grew the church as senior pastor for 19 years, and then as associate pastor for 10 years, serving alongside Pastor’s Jim Jeffery and Tom Younger.
During his years as head pastor, Wayne had a daily local radio program on WIFF radio called “Word for Today’s World”. Under Wayne’s leadership, Faith Christian Academy (Lakewood Park Christian School) was started with 33 students, and has grown to 600-plus students. His son, Brent Smith, and grandsons, Joshua and Caleb Mitchell, graduated from the school he began.
During his retirement, Wayne kept his mind sharp by reading daily newspapers and frequently writing letters to the editors of the Auburn Star and the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, where he was awarded the “Golden Pen Award” in 2010.
Wayne loved to spend his summers at the lake with his children and grandchildren. He could often be found fishing with his sons, grandchildren or his friend, Denny Payton.
Wayne had the gift of evangelism and it was not uncommon for him to lead someone to the Lord while standing in line at a grocery store, or while flying his kite on the beaches of Florida.
Wayne was an avid reader, loved to collect books and gave away many books to others. He was a man of great compassion, one who would “bear other’s burdens” as his name, “Wayne” suggests. His family often recalled that he could not pass a hospital without stopping to see if someone needed prayer. He also loved jokes and humoring others one-on-one or by inserting them into the sermons he preached.
Wayne is survived by his four children, Dianne Mitchell and husband, John, Scott and wife, Sherri, Mark and wife, Kelly, and Brent. The Smith’s also have seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
His wife, Martha, graduated to heaven 54 days before him. He missed her greatly and has now been reunited with her in heaven. Wayne and Martha celebrated 72 years of marriage and had a lifetime of wonderful memories together.
A celebration of Wayne’s life is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, IN 46706.
A viewing and visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m., prior to his service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to Lakewood Park Christian School or to Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send the family a condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
