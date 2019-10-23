KENDALLVILLE — Terry Lee Donat, 55, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
Terry was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 25, 1964, to Richard Earl and Marilyn May (Walter) Donat. His father preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 1998.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1983.
After graduation, Terry went to work at his grandfather’s company, C.M. Donat and Sons Pepsi Distributor in Rome City. He was employed with Pepsi Cola Company for 36 years.
He married Annette Linnea Temple on May 10, 1986, at Trinity Church in Kendallville. Terry was a member and served as an elder at South Milford Church of Christ and First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Terry's survivors include his wife, Annette Donat, of Kendallville; sons, Brandon and Megan Donat, of Angola, and Joshua Donat, of Kendallville; mother, Marilyn Donat, of Rome City; sisters, Kathy and Daryl DeMuyt, of Rome City, Chris and Troy Hartman, of Kendallville, and Dawn and Rob Hutcherson, of Bridgeman, Michigan.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, Indiana, with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Brother Bud Owen and Pastor Brian Walter will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the service at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to A.L.K. Cancer Research.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
