FORT WAYNE — Mary Margaret (Hamrick) Wilhelm, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Parkview-Randallia.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Fort Wayne. Her parents were Albert and Marie (Brown) Hamrick.
In 1957, Mary graduated from Central Catholic High School. She then went on to attend nursing school and retired from St. Joseph Medical Center in 2005, after 38 years of service.
Mary is survived by her seven children; daughters, Kelli Wilhelm-Turner, of Fort Wayne, Kimberly Thompson, of Garrett, Kathleen (Ron) Garman, of Angola and Kara (Chris) Stevens, of Garrett; sons, Anthony (Becky) Wilhelm, of Auburn, Thomas Wilhelm, of Garrett and L. Nicholas (Tricia) Wilhelm, of Auburn; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two special grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; former sons-in-law, Richard Turner and Jay Thompson; daughter-in-law, Diana Wilhelm; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Gay Gambrell and Monica Davis; and her extended work family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Frank L. Wilhelm; and sisters, Rita Vacanti and Carolyn Kubin.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue.
A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne.
It is Mary's request that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to St. Joseph Catholic School scholarship fund in Garrett or the Sam Talarico Scholarship at St. Jude Catholic School in Fort Wayne.
