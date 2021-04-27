AUBURN — Cheryl J. Click, age 73, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Click was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Auburn, to Loran and Dorothymae (Robinson) King.
She married William Click on Sept. 21, 1978, in Butler. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2014.
Cheryl was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and spending free time with her family. She was very caring and kind. Cheryl was a wonderful mother and grandmother and her family meant everything to her. She will be greatly missed!
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Jason Rinehart, of Auburn and Brenda and Oscar Avila, of Auburn; four grandchildren,Oscar Avila Jr., Romeo Avila, Brianna Avila and Milana Avila; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrel and Tina King, of Hamilton, Lowell and Yvonne King, of Auburn and Wayne and Debbie King, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William Click.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center S., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the Click family in care of Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
