AUBURN — Marilyn J. Joseph, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born on May 3, 1938, in Auburn, to Stanley J. and Irma L. (Hartranft) Bishop. She was a graduate of Leo High School.
Marilyn married Jerry E. Joseph on Sept. 22, 1956, in St. Joe, and he passed away on July 12, 2000.
She worked as an assembler at Magnavox in Garrett. She retired from Peerless Cleaners in Auburn, after several years of service.
Marilyn was a member of Hopewell United Brethren Church in Auburn.
Marilyn’s life was her family. She loved the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching all the sporting events and different activities they all took part in. She also loved playing Yahtzee and euchre with all of them.
Surviving are six children, Rick (Jan) Joseph, of Indianapolis, Terry (Jill) Joseph, of Carmel, Tracy (Holly) Joseph, of Avilla, JoEllen (Tim) Knott, of Garrett, Machelle (Carlson Collier) Joseph, of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Staci (Steve) Hensley, of Auburn; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Smith, of Fort Wayne and Pat (Bob) Salfrank, of Fort Wayne; and sister-in-law, Jean Bishop, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David L. Joseph; grandson, Ty Quinonez; grandson-in-law, Jake Clifford; brother, Jim Bishop; and brother-in-law, Mike Smith.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jerry Weller will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Pallbearers are Tim Knott, Steve Hensley, Colby Knott, Trevor Joseph, Mike Joseph, Warren Joseph, Eric Joseph and Matt Bishop. Honorary pallbearer is Ty Quinonez.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Parkview Cancer Institute, 11050 Parkview Circle, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
