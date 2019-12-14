John Warner 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save John E. Warner, 87, of Grove City, Florida, and formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan shot in altercation with Kendallville police arrested, chargedCentral Noble student earns Lilly Endowment ScholarshipOne killed after Amtrak train hits carRome City bans sale of CBD productsHannah Holstein's weekly basketball power rankings (Dec. 2-7)Leo underclassmen take on leadership rolesSoup for the Soul feeds charitiesAuthorities identify officer, victim in Kendallville police-involved shootingAngola Tax opens new buildingBanks seeks increased enforcement of 'obscene pornography' Images Videos CommentedWest Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage (1)Shooting injures 1 in Kendallville (1) Top Ads Albion Village 12-9 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News DeKalb High expends auditorium stage DeKalb Community Calendar Auctioneer students conducting sale Registration open for Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo The forgotten debt Ligonier marketplace brings Bethlehem to life Rules for 2020 writing contest announced Food pantry volunteers enjoy serving
