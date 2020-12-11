AUBURN — Helen A. (Blair) Campbell, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
Helen was born on Sept. 24, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Albert and Francis (Hickle) Blair.
She married Boyd Campbell on Aug. 8, 1970, in Fairchance, Pennsylvania. They met while working at Sheller Globe in Grabill, Indiana.
She later retired from Custom Light.
She loved bowling and also enjoyed toy tractor shows.
Surviving are two stepdaughters, Rena (Jeff) Schumm, of Kendallville and Barb (Steven) Boyer, of Waterloo; step-son-in-law, Dennis Rickman, of Garrett; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Glenda (Ed Boord) Masciarelli, of Masontown, Pennsylvania.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; stepson, Charles; stepdaughter, Brenda Rickman; and sister, Diana Krichbaum.
Due to ongoing public health concerns relating to COVID-19, the family will hold private services.
Burial will be next to her husband, Boyd, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Memorials in Helen's memory may be directed to American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
