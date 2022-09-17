WARSAW — Sharon Marie Oliver, 85, of Warsaw, Indiana, and formerly of the Rome City, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor in Warsaw.
She was born July 28, 1937, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Charles and Mary Alice (Sparrow) Frain.
In 1956, she married LeRoy Oliver. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2000.
Sharon attended Rome City United Methodist Church in Rome City.
She was a homemaker and a gardener at Gene Stratton Porter for 10 years.
Surviving are two sons, John (Lorie) Oliver, of Pierceton and Tom (Jackie) Oliver, of Albion; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ron Oliver; a daughter-in-law, Jeannene Oliver; four brothers, Charles Frain, Bud Frain, Rex Frain and Ham Frain; and two sisters, Hazel Samples and Mary Pierce.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Jerry Burgduff, of Rome City United Methodist Church, officiating.
Sharon’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live-stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at noon for those unable to attend.
Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Memorials are to ProMedica Hospice or to Rome City United Methodist Church.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.