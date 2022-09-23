GARRETT — James R. Gerber, age 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Chandler Place, Kendallville, Indiana.
James was born on Nov. 9, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to James Peter Gerber and Gladys M. (Pettit) Gerber, and they preceded him in death.
He married Marion S. Freeman on March 5, 1949, in Churubusco, Indiana, and she died on May 8, 2012.
James was a WW II Army veteran and worked as a machinist at Tokheim, Fort Wayne, retiring in May 1990.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and Avilla American Legion.
James loved to farm and hunt and fish and enjoyed antique tractors.
James is survived by two sisters, Belva Joy Mossberger, of Garrett, Indiana, and Barbara Jean Shoudel, of Garrett, Indiana; grandson, Todd Summers, of Auburn, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Gerber; his son, Zane H. Gerber; daughter, Roxanna S. Chapman; and his brother, Carl Gerber.
There will be no services at this time and burial will take place at Embrey Cemetery, rural Garrett, at a later date.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, is entrusted with the arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.