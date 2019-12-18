AUBURN — Hal E. Williams Sr., 75, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1944, in Auburn, to Harold and Eva (Miller) Williams.
Hal graduated from Auburn High School in 1962.
He married the love of his life, Marlene Means, on March 29, 1963, in Auburn. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2019.
Mr. Williams worked as a self-employed insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company for 34 years, retiring in 2018. Prior to that, he worked for the A&P Tea Company in Auburn, as the produce manager. He started at A&P Tea Company at the age of 16 as a carry-out boy. Hal and his family also owned and operated William’s Mobile Service in Auburn for eight years, from 1974 until 1982.
He was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Hal coached little league baseball for 14 years, and enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Hal was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved working in his yard and his John Deere mower.
His survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Hal “Ed” Williams Jr., and his wife Catherine, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Gail Williams, of Auburn; son, Timothy Williams and his fiancé, Shelley Ladd, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law; Tami and Jason Bell, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Devon and Kady Williams, Kayla and Luke Barnhart, Kaitlyn Bell, Hunter Bell, Austin Williams, Chainey Williams, Christina Williams, Jacob Williams, Sarah Williams, Derek Williams, Curtis Bryant and Mary Bryant; four great-grandchildren, with one due in February; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bruce Williams; and one sister, Jacqueline Carnahan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Williams’s family to help with final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
