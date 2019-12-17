LIGONIER — Floyd F. “Doc" Warren, 97, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2:05 a.m., at Courtyard Healthcare in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born on July 24, 1922, the son of Floyd F. and Nellie R. (Douglas) Warren Sr., in North Bloomfield, Ohio.
On Sept. 27, 1947, he married Ivalou Siegel in Troy, Ohio.
Doc is survived by two sons, William E. (Susan) Warren, of Geneva, Indiana, and Robert K. (Vivian Ernsperger) Warren, of Cromwell, Indiana; three daughters, Ruth E. (Randy) Jones, of Warsaw, Indiana, Beth A. Wenger, of Goshen, Indiana, and Connie J. Estep, of Goshen, Indiana; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth (Jean) Warren, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his bride of 55 years, Ivalou R. Warren, in 2002; his parents; and four brothers, Calvin, Harlan, Charles, and Philip.
Doc served his country honorably during WWII in the United States Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve Veterinary Corps.
Doc and his wife, Ivalou, moved to the area in 1952, from Ohio, and were longtime members of Ligonier Presbyterian Church.
Doc was the very definition of a community servant. He served as mayor of Ligonier from 1976-1980; was a former Noble County commissioner; and served the area as a veterinarian for 44 years. He was active in the community his entire life and was a member of Ligonier Historical Society, the Ligonier Masonic Lodge 185, Scottish Rite 33rd Degree, York Rite, The Shrine Order of The Eastern Star 325, charter member of Stone’s Trace Historical Society, Gene Stratton-Porter Society, and Ligonier American Legion Post 253.
In his spare time, Doc loved to travel, and visited every continent except for Antarctica.
A funeral service will be held in Doc’s honor at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Burial will follow at a later date at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, where full military rites will be rendered.
Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.
A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stone’s Trace Historical Society, 1588 N. C.R. 650W, Kimmell, IN 46760, or to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
