ANGOLA — R. Lee Chard, 82, of Angola, passed peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at his daughter’s home.
He was born April 3, 1939 in Angola to the late Robert G. Chard and A. Irene (Eatinger) Chard.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957 and was in the Indiana National Guard for 6 years.
He married the love of his life, his laker girl, Mary Lou Folk on Oct. 3, 1965 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. They met during one of her visits to the lake and then he spent three years speeding to Ohio to visit Mary Lou in his 1963 Chevrolet convertible. She passed away on June 28, 2018. They raised their family in the Angola area.
He was a lifetime farmer and worked at Maxton’s Motors as a mechanic.
He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. He enjoyed his Sunday breakfasts and was an active member of the Heritage Club.
He enjoyed his monthly card club, puzzles in the winter and mowing in the summer.
He is survived by daughters, Annette Chard of Ft. Wayne, Michelle (Brad) Fincher of Angola and Jennifer Hagerty of Angola; four grandchildren, Emilee Bonifay, Xavier Yankey, Hannah Hagerty and Layla Hagerty; brother, Dale (Ginny) Chard of Angola; and sisters, Jane (Jim) Hunter of Nevada and Janice (Dave) Kirchenbauer of Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church on 355 State Road 120 in Fremont with Rev. Jeffrey Teeple officiating.
Memorial visitation is from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home on 108 S. West Street in Angola. Private family burial will take place in Circle Hill Cemetery.
Preferred memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont or the Heritage Club.
Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is H. E. Johnson & Son Funeral Home of Angola.
