PLEASANT LAKE —Ronald W. Mortorff, 90, of Pleasant Lake, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
He was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Garrett, to Walter Clyde and Inez Ruth (Gilbert) Mortorff.
He married Elda Biggerstaff on June 19, 1960, at the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
Mr. Mortorff honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.
Ronald was a farmer and Industrial Maintenance Electrician. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Ronald enjoyed reading, building model airplanes, steamer shows, engines, television repair and working as a radio tech.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Elda Mortorff of Pleasant Lake; a daughter, Ruth (Dale) Arnold of Pleasant Lake; two sons, Walter (Shelly) Mortorff of Waterloo and Wayne (Cinnamon) Mortorff of Pleasant Lake; eight grandchildren, Tyler Arnold, Jacob Arnold, Ronnie Mortorff, Trevor Mortorff, Maleah Mortorff, Isaiah Mortorff, Josiah Mortorff, and Jed Mortorff; and six great-grandchildren, Logan Arnold, Elaina Arnold, Cecelia Arnold, Gavin Arnold, Charlotte Arnold, and Sadie Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Lorraine McClish, Francis Ulmer, Edmon Mortorff, Helen Carter, and Raymond Mortorff.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3401 South Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, with Rev. Tamara Gerber officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Arnold, Jacob Arnold, Ronnie Mortorff, Trevor Mortorff, Isaiah Mortorff, Josiah Mortorff and Jed Mortorff.
Visitation is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
