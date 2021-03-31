ANGOLA — Terrence A. Triplett, 59, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born on April 10, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ira V. and Dorothy J. (Sikes) Triplett.
He married Eunice Caudill on Dec. 8, 1990.
Terrence was a carpenter and worked at Panterra Coach in Angola, Indiana, before retiring.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching football. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Eunice Triplett, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Jarod (Tabitha) Triplett, of Angola, Indiana, and Jeremy Triplett, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Rachel (Clifton) Smith, of Fremont, Indiana; and 11 grandchildren, Halie Triplett, Harmonie Triplett, Liam Triplett, Paxtyn Triplett, Hunter Caudill, Kaysie Smith, Jonathan Smith, Bodyn Smith, Ethan Smith, Jace Smith and Remington Smith. Also surviving are his two brothers, Jack (Leslie), of Chicago, Illinois, and Mark Triplett, of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Seth Andrew Triplett.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Following with Terrence’s wishes, cremation will take place.
Memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of Eunice Triplett.
Due to mandated guidelines and for everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
