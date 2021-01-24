ANGOLA — Susan Carol Whelchel, 77, of Angola, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born on July 1, 1943, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, to Thomas and Velma (Connor) Bailey.
She married Robert Joe “Bob” Whelchel on May 17, 1977, in Angola.
Susan was the administrative assistant at Elliott Manor in Angola for 20 years, and long-time voting poll volunteer.
She was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed traveling Europe with Bob. At home, she was an active herb and wild flower gardener.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Whelchel of Angola; children, Tracey (Alan) Best of Howe and Todd (Scout) Grimes of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Hannah, Kate, Halley, Trevor, and Core; and a great-grandson, Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, John Bailey.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Following the guidelines for Steuben County, 25 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.
Following her wishes, cremation will take place at this time. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
