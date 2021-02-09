HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Albino J. Martinez Jr., age 60, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb.6, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia Campus, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Junior was born on Aug. 7, 1960, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Albino and Christina A. (Ortiz) Martinez.
He was a 1979 graduate of Hicksville High School, immediately enrolling in the United States Navy where he honorably served.
Junior was a machine operator at Spartech in Paulding. He previously worked as a Tree Trimmer for Bartlett’s Tree Service in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Junior was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hicksville.
Junior enjoyed golfing, fishing, canoeing, shopping and being around family and friends.
Surviving are his brother, Manuel (Socorro) Martinez, of Hicksville; one sister, Rebecca Perez, of Defiance; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Frank Contrez; and one brother, George Martinez.
There will be no visitation or service in honor of Junior’s request.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
