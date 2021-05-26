Deanna Wagler

LAGRANGE — Deanna Sue Wagler, 67, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Oct. 31, 1953, the daughter of John and Louise (Jewell) Workman. Deanna married Bob Wagler, of Archbold, Ohio, who survives her, on May 1, 1976.
They had three children who survive her, namely, Rob (Tiffany) Wagler, of Mendon, Michigan, Philip (Allison) Wagler, of Leo, Indiana, and Stephanie (Derek) Bryner, of LaGrange, Indiana. Fourteen grandchildren survive her, Arthur, Sophia, Titus, Brielle, Robbie, Genevieve, Max, Lucas, Micah, Bevin, Reese, Chondra, Memphis and Sam, and she was excitedly anticipating welcoming a 15th grandchild around the time of her birthday later this year. In addition, two sisters survive her, Cheryl (Cliff) Weimer-Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Linda (Steve) Kellogg, of Montpelier, Indiana; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Daniel Workman.
In addition to her family, Deanna cared for and deeply loved children and animals, with a soft spot for those that needed attention and love.
She worked as an educator, teaching nursery school for several years before spending 27 years at Westview Junior-Senior High School in multiple roles, before retiring in 2013. She treasured her friendships with her colleagues, and she strived to make an impact on each of her students, everyday. She loved reading and passed that love on to her family and students.
Deanna was a faithful member of Brighton Chapel Brethren Church, where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher and deaconess.
Deanna had a servant’s heart, desiring most to serve others, a trait she learned from her mother before her. She was an encourager, often sending Bob to the post office for stamps for her many letters and cards. She was also a prayer warrior, lifting up her family and those in need with unrelenting prayers.
She was most happy to spend time with her family and wanted nothing more than to see them follow the Lord.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe, IN 46746, from 2-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be a time of visitation from 10 a.m., until service time.
Pastor Rob Wagler and Dr. Ron Workman will officiate the services.
Burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
In leu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Deanna’s memory to Rooted of St. Joseph County Michigan, P.O. Box 173, Centreville, MI 49032.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.