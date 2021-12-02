GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Charles Lee Parker, 52, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, Indiana.
Charles married Julia (Britton) and she survives.
Funeral services for Charles Lee Parker will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Cambria Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Locke officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until the time of service.
Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
