CRAWFORDSVILLE — Dixie Lee Boyles, 91 years young, passed peacefully at her lake house on Friday, June 18, 2021, to begin her heavenly life.
Born in southern Illinois, in 1930, she spent most of her life as a proud Hoosier, residing in Marion, Hartford City and Crawfordsville.
Dixie was a teacher and librarian in her working career in Southport, Hartford City and Crawfordsville Elementary Schools, where she truly loved spending time with the children for more than 30 years. She was instrumental in developing a program for gifted students, as well as helping to launch the district’s first computer curriculum. She taught many students to knit and quilt during Pioneer Days.
No role was more important to her though, than that of wife, mother, granny and aunt. Family was ALWAYS her first priority and she was beloved by her immediate as well as numerous extended family members. The “Hallmark card lady” spread cheer to 90-plus family members on birthdays and holidays until days before her death.
Dixie gave many hours of time to philanthropic organizations, Psi Otes being one of her favorites.
She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of the church circle and a volunteer at the Wesley Thrift Shop.
Dixie was an avid quilter and enjoyed the many friendships she cultivated in several local guilds. Many have been the recipient of her creations. She was skilled in various handcrafts, and loved passing her knowledge on to others.
She loved chocolate, books, music (especially big band and Frank) and a variety of spectator sports. She was a loyal IU fan until the day she passed. Dixie cherished the years spent at Lake George with family and friends.
Since 1985, she and Jack enjoyed winter retreats and sunsets at Vanderbilt Beach in Naples, Florida. Dixie never met a stranger, and would gladly share her opinions, wit and personality with anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her.
She will be lovingly missed by her surviving family, brother, Larry Dovin (Sherry), children, Beth (Dan), Bob (Denise), Paula (Jon) and Missy (Tom); grandchildren, Ben (fiancé Brooke), Megan (fiancé Nick), Abby, Laurie (Dan), Matthew and Ryan. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews, who adored her.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Joe Dovin; brother, Bobby; and the love of her life, Jack.
Special thanks to Franciscan Health, hospice care and her angel care giver, Paula.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery County Community Foundation, First United Methodist Church of Crawfordsville or Lake George Conservancy, 1042 S. Angola Road, Coldwater, MI 49036
A funeral is set for Friday, July 2, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Crawfordsville.
Calling will be from 9 a.m. to noon, with the funeral following at noon.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.huntandson.com.
