ANGOLA — Sandra L. O’Dell, 66, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
She was born on March 12, 1954, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Richard and Gladys (Brown) McVicker.
She married Philip David O’Dell on April 21, 1972, in Coldwater, Michigan.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her five children, Brian (Selinda) O’Del,l of Coldwater, Michigan, Jason (Tessa) O’Dell, of Ashley, Indiana, Sarah (Eric) Fogel, of Angola, Indiana, Ferron (Ben) Quiggle, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Alexander (Lori) O’Dell, of South Milford, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, Joshua, Andrew, Thomas, Isaac, Caleb, Luke, Terriann, Alyssa and Miriam. Also surviving is her brother, Terry McVicker, of Ashley, Indiana; and sister, Linda Siegel, of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip David O’Dell, on June 23, 2006; and her brother, Rick McVicker.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Private burial will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to the family care of Alexander O’Dell.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
