AUBURN — Mary Kay Hursh, 77, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
She was born July 28, 1945, in Auburn. She was a 1965 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler.
She worked for Rieke Corporation in Auburn, retiring after 49 ½ years of service.
She enjoyed bowling, knitting, fishing and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Joan Hursh of Auburn; two nieces, Tammy and Michael Bennett of Auburn, and Carrie and Keith Gillenwater of Wabash; nephew, Clayton Hursh Jr. of Auburn; great-niece, Lydia Bennett; and two great-nephews, Daniel Bennett and Maximus Gillenwater.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris (Rennecker) Ramer; and a brother, Clayton Hursh Sr.
Services will be at noon on Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
