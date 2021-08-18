LEO — Michael Max Harter, 71, of Leo, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 17, 1950, in Auburn, Indiana, to John E. and Violet Ruth (Cook) Harter.
Michael attended college in Louisville, Kentucky, to become an electronic technician for the Air Force. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He worked as a meat cutter most of his life, first at Bowerman’s in Auburn, then at Kaiser’s in Butler before moving to Indianapolis, where he worked at several places in the Indianapolis area, before retiring from Marsh Supermarkets. He also worked as chief mechanic for the Warren Township Fire Department in Indianapolis.
Michael was a member of Auburn Church of Christ and the Leo American Legion.
He was very handy and enjoyed helping others whenever he could with projects or fixing things for anyone who needed help.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Staley) Harter. They were married on Nov. 21, 2015, in Auburn Church of Christ.
Also surviving are a daughter and three sons, Tracy Jo (Rodney) Harter Palmer, of Butler, Robert Allen (Jessica) Harter, of Garrett, David Michael (Kerrie) Harter, of Fort Wayne and Kyle Stephen Harter, of Ingalls, Indiana; two stepchildren, Tobey Edward (Heather) Zehr, of Fort Wayne and Kitrina Louise (Brian) Wright, of Fishers; 13 grandchildren, Tristan (Logan) Kever, Karaghan (Noah) Walkel, Cameron Kirkpatrick, Ethan Harter, Carson Harter, Chloe Harter, Kobe Harter, Caden Harter, Wyatt Palmer, Julianne Palmer, Gavin Palmer, Melia Wright and Parker Wright; and one great-granddaughter, Maya Hamblin; three brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Lucy) Harter, of Columbia City, James (Ann) Harter, of Brownsburg and Richard Harter, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Johnette Ruth Harter Billings.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, IN 46706, with Andy Grimes officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, with military honors being conducted by the Butler American Legion.
Calling will be from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, and also one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be given to Auburn Church of Christ.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
