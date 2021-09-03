LAOTTO — Harold Wayne Ryan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1923, to George Franklin and Cora Mae (High) Ryan in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death.
He grew up on the family farm near Spencerville, Indiana.
As a young man he served in the Army, then worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne. He retired after 30 years with Allen Dairy, where he happily delivered milk to family’s porches, Fort Wayne businesses and schools.
He was an active member of the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department, where his nickname was “Bones”.
He married Bonnie Lucille Worman on Feb. 5,1949, and they built a home and family in LaOtto, where they resided until the last few years.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Past member of Avilla Masonic Lodge and Avilla American Legion. He also enjoyed Busco Boots ’n’ Bonnets Western Square Dance Club with his wife of 72 years, fishing, golfing, mowing his lawn and traveling with his wife in their retired years. He frequently told stories about the Canada Fly in fishing trips and their Alaska trip.
His wife, Bonnie Ryan, survives him. He has three children, Tom (Debbie) Ryan, of Kendallville, Sue (Tom) Sherer, of Kendallville and Cindy (Max) Weber, of Albion. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Tara (Ryan) Zeller of Conover North Carolina, Travis (Naheed) Ryan, of Westfield, Nathan (Sandra) Sherer, of Kouts, Adam (Tina) Sherer, of Los Angeles, Lisa (Tim) Laur, of Avilla, Laura (Adam) Tallent, of Fort Wayne, Sarah (Zack) Smith, of Kendallville, Carrie (Reese) Yunker, of LaGrange and Emily (Abe) Stangland, of Albion; also 14 great grandchildren, Noah Zeller, Zoe Sherer, Amanda Schrader, Sumaiyah, Layla and Salmaan Ryan, Lucy, Nora, Olivia and Naomi Laur, Liam Tallent, Orion and Malcom Smith, Hudson Stangland and two others on the way. He was also very special to many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Jim, George (Red) Ryan; and sister Ann (Ryan) Park.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., in Kendallville, with calling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
The family request masking for the safety of all.
Pastor Jeremy Russel will be officiating the service.
Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the LaOtto Volunteer Fire department, in memory of Harold “Bones” Ryan.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
