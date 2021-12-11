Dorothy May Maxton, 106, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
A service of remembrance will be held in her honor on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Angola Christian Church, 1287 N. C.R. 200W. If unable to attend, please think of her at this time.
