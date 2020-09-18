DAVIS, Calif. — Judith Kay Berry (born Judith Kay Kruse) passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept, 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She was a loved and respected member of her church and community, known for her friendliness and positive attitude.
She worked as a medical assistant for Kaiser for more than 30 years, retiring in 2010.
Judi was an assistant teacher of Ikebana and enjoyed playing with a local ukulele group.
She was a supporter of the Yolo Crisis Nursery and served many hours there.
Judi hand-sewed 800-plus face masks for her friends and neighbors, some of which were shipped to other countries.
Judith is survived by her husband, Richard Berry; her sister, Sue Brown, in her hometown of Auburn, Indiana; her sons, Brian and Bruce Sellnow (Nancy); and her daughters, Marcia Berry (Carl Schwedler) and Cheryl Berry. Dick and Judi have eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested support of Judi's legacy with a donation to the Yolo Crisis Nursery. https://yolocrisisnursery.org/give/
Checks to: Yolo Crisis Nursery, 1107 Kennedy Place, Ste 5, Davis CA 95616.
Call 530-758-6680 for more information.
The family will be holding a memorial service at a future date, once conditions are more suitable for travel and attendance.
