COLUMBIA CITY — John Sherman, 47, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Noble County, Indiana, on Aug. 24, 1974, to Phillip and Grace (Bennett) Sherman.
John spent his formative years in Churubusco, Indiana, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1993.
John and Holly McOmber were married on June 27, 1998, in Merriam.
He worked for Paragon Medical in Pierceton, as a CNC operator.
John was an avid pool player. He played in many tournaments around the area and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Holly Sherman; his mother, Grace Sherman; two daughters, McKenna (Jacob) Criswell and Josie Sherman; three sisters, Michelle (Jack) Trammel, Deanna Bontrager and Tammy (David) Green; and one brother, Allen Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Sherman; a sister, Dawn Sherman; a brother, Timothy Sherman; and his grandparents, Garland and Marjorie Bennett and Virgil and Edna Sherman.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel.
Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
Memorials may be directed to the family, C/O Holly.
Send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
