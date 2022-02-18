GARRETT — Michael L. Pattee, 75, of Garrett, Indiana, died at Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Fort Wayne to Robert and Wanda (Barron) Pattee.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of Huntertown High School and a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.
He worked at Navistar in Fort Wayne and Springfield, Ohio, until his retirement in 2005.
He married Rita Smith on April 22, 1967, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.
Also surviving are a daughter and two sons, Amy Anders, of Auburn, Daniel (Debbie) Pattee, of Hamilton and Todd (Jennifer) Pattee, of Albion; six grandchildren, Amanda (Cody) Isley, Nolen Tate, Jasmine (Phillip) Riggs, Cody Pattee, Jacob Pattee and Gavin Pattee; five great-grandchildren, Cayden Isley, Hannah Isley, Isabelle Riggs, Sophie Riggs and Sebastian Pattee; and sister, Kathaleen (Ralph) Kruse, of Springfield, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, John Anders; and two brothers, Daniel W. Pattee and Robert Lee Pattee Jr.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Huntertown Cemetery.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
