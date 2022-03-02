JIMMERSON LAKE — Donald “Diamond” Ray Enos, 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home on Jimmerson Lake. He was lovingly surrounded by his family and close friends.
Ray, as he was called by family and friends, was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on April 2, 1968, to parents Margaret and Fay Enos. He attended Coldwater High School and studied automotive technology at Ivy Tech community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ray got his start as a Marine Mechanic working for Dry Dock Marina in Angola, Indiana. He worked closely with owner and mentor Terry Archibold. Terry always referred to Ray as his “4th Kid.” Ray and Terry continued their close relationship for many years to come, including frequent visits in Ray's last days.
In 1989, Ray ventured out on his own to found Diamond Marine Services. “Diamond” Ray was widely respected and known as the guy that got things done. From boat service and storage to dock designs and installations, Ray was that guy who could pull off impossible tasks and fix the un-fixable. He assisted countless stranded boaters through the years. In addition he rescued his fair share of sunken boats, flipped lifts, and even a snowmobile or two that fell through the ice in the winter. “Call Diamond” was a commonly heard suggestion in the Steuben County region.
Ray enjoyed lake life spent with his wife, Jennifer, family, and many, many friends. It was always Ray’s dream to own a home on the lake, and in 2019, that dream was fulfilled when he and Jennifer designed, built, and moved into their home on Jimmerson Lake. Ray was very proud of his home and property. Never one for idle time, he enjoyed staying busy and was often seen working in the yard or out in the water. It was in this dream home that he spent his final days with Jennifer, family, and close friends, enjoying his beloved view, watching sunsets, and looking forward to snowstorms.
Ray had an enormous love and natural talent for all things that burn gasoline. He was active with various snowmobile, go kart, and dirt bike racing circuits through the years. In his spare time he enjoyed dirt biking and snowmobiling in Michigan, with friends. Dirt biking was of a particular passion and was a true form of meditation for him. He looked forward to his trips with friends to ride the dirt immensely.
Ray lived life on his own terms. He worked hard, played hard, and loved every minute of it. A straight shooter, he was always honest, direct, and generous. He would and often did, give the shirt off his back to anyone who was willing to show effort. He was instrumental in helping many local community members by giving them jobs and housing. He was a true believer in second chances. Ray had a colorful, witty charm, charisma, and style. People were naturally drawn to his magnanimous personality. He quite literally never met a stranger.
There is no way to measure the void that Ray’s passing will leave us, but he wouldn’t want a single person to waste one single moment dwelling on it. “Keep on Keeping on” he would often say. We will honor his legacy and spirit by doing just that.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Fay Enos, of Tucson, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carricarte, of Angola; son, Joshua Ray Enos, of Angola; stepson, Hunter Carricate, of Chicago, Illinois; mother, Margaret Enos (Dave Robson), of Coldwater, Michigan; sisters, Bonda Bracewell, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Donna Kreig, of Kinderhook, Michigan; brother Ed Tilden, of Homer, Louisiana; nieces, Haley and Marissa Bracewell, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kelcee Krieg, of Quincy, Michigan, Judy Straub, of Sherveport, Louisiana, and Sheila Tilden, of Dover, Delaware; and nephew, Anthony Enos of Garden City, Michigan.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ray’s honor in the coming summer of 2022. Date yet to be determined.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
