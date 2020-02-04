AUBURN — Christian Lealan Emenhiser was stillborn Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Tabatha (Herold) Emenhiser, of Auburn; his grandparents, Gene and Sandy Emenhiser, of St. Joe, Barbara Ridge, of Fort Wayne, and Timothy Herold, of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters, Paige Emenhiser, Noah Emenhiser, and Bella Emenhiser, all of Waterloo, Dakota Emenhiser, Kaleb Emenhiser, Savannah Habegger and Landin Habegger, all of Auburn and Cameron Habegger, Peyton Habegger and Austin Habegger,all of Fort Wayne.
A memorial service will be held for Christian at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
