NORTH MANCHESTER — Milan A “Mike” Mishler, 82, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
A beloved son, brother, mythic uncle, husband, father and grandfather, he was born on June 25, 1939, to Hugh June and Ruby Lucille (Jenkins) Mishler at the Monroe Township family farm in Kosciusko County, Indiana.
The oldest of seven siblings, he attended Monroe Township schools and was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Brethren. After the family moved to the Mishler Homestead near South Whitley, Indiana, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1957. He played basketball and baseball in high school and joined his dad and his two brothers on their bowling team while helping with the farm. He enjoyed fast cars, including his blue and white ’57 Chevy.
After high school, he served in the Indiana Air National Guard from 1962, until honorably discharged in 1968.
Milan’s work career was bookended by long-haul truck driving from coast to coast, where he enjoyed the cities and highways of America. In the 1970s and ’80s, he was a builder for A.O. Smith Tri-State Harvestore. He and his crews dotted the Midwest with Harvestore’s iconic big blue silos, many of which are still in use today.
He also built and drove drag racers for many years, winning with his 1949 Ford Anglia dragster at Bunker Hill racetracks in the 1960s and ’70s. He was a vocal supporter at Whitko basketball games and enjoyed watching all sports. Mike was a member of the Moose Family Center Lodge 1423, Warsaw, Indiana, and the VFW in North Webster, Indiana.
Known by his family as the oldest “living legend” Mishler, he is survived by his wife and companion of 19 years, Karen Sue (Whitmore) Mishler, of North Manchester; daughters, Lori Mishler and Shari Mishler; their mother, Janet Mishler; and beautiful granddaughter, Megan Mishler, all of Warsaw. Also surviving are sisters, Monna (Gene) Crawford, of Lake City, Florida, Marlene (Rob) Mishler and Millie Mishler, both of South Whitley. And many, many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael B. Mishler, of South Whitley; brother and sister-in-law, Manford and Suzy Mishler, of Fort Wayne; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Lee Himes, of South Whitley; and nephew, Wade Himes, of Pierceton.
A Fireworks Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery, 600 Beckley St., North Manchester, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in memory of Milan A. Mishler may be made to Heifer Project International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 or Mooseheart Children’s Home, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
The family of Milan “Mike” Mishler has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
