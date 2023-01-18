Barbara Eileen Anderson of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana, died at 6:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 90.
Barbara’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, and officiated by the Rev. Brian Smith.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at South Whitley Cemetery in South Whitley, Indiana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
