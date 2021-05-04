ST. PARIS, Ohio — John P. Kobiela, age 80, of St. Paris, Ohio, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 3:18 a.m., in Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.
Born on Feb. 24, 1941, in Garrett, Indiana, he was a son of the late Adam and Rachel (Rice) Kobiela. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Kobiela.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He married Glenda Lou Musselman on Nov. 27, 1971, and together they raised three children, Robert “Bob” Kobiela (Monica Kizer), Lori (Jeff) Riecke and Todd (Jenny) Kobiela. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren, Misty Oakley, Megan Kobiela, Austin Bonecutter, Makayla and Dakota Riecke, Keylee, Kiera and Kayden Kobiela; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Maci, Grayson and Layne.
He is also survived by a sister, Mary Helen (Rex) Fousnaugh; a brother, Tom Kobiela; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Pam) Musselman.
John was a 1959 graduate of Garrett High School in Garrett, Indiana, and he attended Ivy Technical College.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Garrett American Legion for 50 years.
He worked for Navistar, which brought him to St. Paris, Ohio, in 1988.
He served his community for 20 years on the Zoning Board and the election committee in St. Paris.
He retired from Navistar in July 2001, with 36 years of employment.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Paris for 33 years. John served as a Lector at all of the family weddings.
John loved to travel, camping, campfires, pudgie pie making and dancing.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, Ohio.
A second visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738. Masks are strongly recommended.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Jim Shafer presiding.
Burial will follow at Ege Cemetery, 7277 E. C.R. 400S, Ege, Indiana.
Masks covering the nose and mouth are required at the Funeral Mass
John’s family request that any donations be made in his name to The American Legion National Headquarters online at http://mylegion.org or 700 N. Pennsylvania St., P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206, or to Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.