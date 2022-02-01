ANGOLA — Linda Jo Clendenning Brown passed on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home on Crooked Lake, surrounded by family.
She was the daughter of John J. Clendenning and Opal J. Reichert, of Mulberry, Indiana.
Growing up on the family farm, she attended Clinton Prairie High School, IU Bloomington, the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis, earning her registered nurse degree and BSN degree, then went on at IUPU in Fort Wayne to work on a Master’s degree.
She was admission nurse for LaRue Carter Mental Hospital in Indianapolis, worked neurology intensive care and urology while Dr. Brown practiced in the U.S. Navy in Charleston, South Carolina, worked in Angola for local physicians, started Cameron’s home health and hospice program with two other nurses, taught health occupations for 10 years and then worked in her husband’s dental office for seven years.
Linda went through all the leader positions locally of Psi Iota Xi, was a 10-year member of the BZA and Planning Commission, was a longtime volunteer for the American Cancer Society, was a camp nurse for the Boy Scouts locally and the National Jamboree in Virginia.
She raised and showed Persian cats all over the United States.
Linda and her husband raised three sons, David, Michael and Philip. David (Lori) is retired from flying for the Army and Navy, has three grown children (Katelyn, Brayden and Keegan). He remains at Fort Rucker training pilots. Mike (Christina) lives in South Haven and has two children (Nick and Alexis). Phil runs his own electronics business in Nashville, Tennessee, and has two daughters (Clara and Allison).
Heartland Hospice and Autumn Price R.N. were wonderful in their care.
There may be a celebration of life next summer.
Linda was a member of First Congregational Church.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
