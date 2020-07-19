A memorial service for Cleo Mark, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
The service will be at 1:30 p.m., with interment of Robert and Cleo Mark immediately following at Avilla Cemetery.
The families of Robert and Linda Patrick and Sam and Judy Goebel would love to gather with family and friends in the church Fellowship Hall afterward. Please join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.