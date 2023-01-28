AUBURN — John Fredrick Snyder, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away in Naples, Florida, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
John was born in Auburn, Indiana, to Raymond and Marie (Brandon) Snyder on Feb. 18, 1933.
Surviving family members are his daughter, Gina (Snyder) Dickson, and her husband, Todd Dickson, of Augusta, Georgia. John had six grandchildren, Corbin Dickson, Curtis Dickson, Clark Dickson, Corrine Eberly, Courtney Sizemore, and Carlyann Dickson. John was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Hapner.
John was raised on his family farm and continued farming after his time in the U.S. Army. He also drove school bus for DeKalb County for 46 years.
He was a member of First Christian Church, until he moved to Naples, Florida.
John was always ready to make someone smile with a joke or funny story. His final words to his daughter, Gina, were, "Well, I guess I have done all the Lord had for me to do."
A memorial service will be planned during the spring in Auburn, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.