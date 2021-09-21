LADY LAKE, Fla. — Duaine H. “Dewey” Karnes II, age 76, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on July 26, 1945, in Edgerton, Ohio, to Duaine H. and Sarah “Roceal” (Gurtner) Karnes.
Mr. Karnes honorably served his country in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1967, and he was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He married Karen Lee (Turner) Karnes on July 2, 1992, in Hamilton. She preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2010.
Mr. Karnes worked as the production engineer for Magnavox in Fort Wayne, which later turned into Raytheon, for 20 years retiring in 2007.
He was a former member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ and he was a member of AA for 27 years.
He liked playing golf, barefoot skiing on Hamilton Lake and he was very artistic. Dewey especially liked coaching his kid’s basketball teams over the years and then watching his grandkids participate in all of their activities.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Tim Chiles, of Galena, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Stephanie Karnes, of Noblesville, Indiana; the mother of his children, Linda Karnes, of Van Wert, Ohio; five grandchildren, Olivia Chiles, Luke Chiles, Sadie Karnes, Landon Karnes and Duke Karnes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Don Frank, of Stryker, Ohio, Karen and Phil Landel, of Auburn, Frieda and Randy Michael, of Auburn sister, Cheryl Peck, of Farmington, Arkansas; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Rita Karnes, of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Jerry Wilhelm, of Waterloo; and special friend, Ellie Crass, of Lady Lake, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Karnes; sister, Christine Wilhelm; stepmother, DeVella Karnes; and brothers-in-law, David Peck and John Grimm.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Dewey generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Those, like Dewey, who decide to bequeath their bodies to the health sciences have made a significant contribution that benefits the quality of life and care for the living.
Memorial donations in Dewey’s memory may be made to the Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 304, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
