BUTLER — Verna M. Morrow, age 84, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Mrs. Morrow was born on July 28, 1936, in Whitehouse, Ohio, to Edward and Eva (Taff) Matzinger.
She married Jack L. Morrow on July 16, 1966, in Angola. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2000.
Mrs. Morrow was a homemaker. She grew up in a family with 11 brothers and sisters, so family was always important to her. She enjoyed driving to Florida, to see her brothers and sisters and to attend family reunions. She also enjoyed playing bingo, putting puzzles together, doing word searches, playing cards — especially euchre and doing crafts. She loved cooking and baking — especially Christmas cookies, dressing up at each holiday, gardening, canning with her sisters, gardening and raising her African violets and roses. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed!
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Carol Evanoff, of Garrett, Gus and Molly Morrow, of Garrett, Jack Morrow Jr., of Garrett, Bruce and Jane Morrow, of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Brian Morrow, of Kendallville; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa Ridenour, of Garrett, Shelia and Joe Chew, of Conover, North Carolina, Olive and John Wilson, of Butler, Connie McDonald, of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Deseree Morrow, of Fort Wayne; 32 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; brother, John Matzinger, of Florida; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and James Caldwell, of Mt. Dora, Florida, and Alice and Robert Lawrence, of Sorrento, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Morrow; two sons, Mark Edward Evanoff and Carl Everage-Evanoff; two brothers, Melvin Matzinger and Jim Matzinger; and five sisters, Bonnie Stricklen, Margaret Rose, Betty Robertson, Mary Ann Lowe and Barbara Coon.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Chris Stull officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in C/O Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
