FREMONT — On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Rebecca (Becky) Sue White and her three children, Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura Freed, passed away in a tragic house fire.
Becky was born on July 24, 1985, to Bernard and Cathy White, of Fremont, Indiana. She was an active member of the town for all of her life.
She graduated with honors from Fremont High School in 2004. During school, Becky was involved with multiple extracurriculars. She was a Drum Majorette of America twirler, participated in band, and was an avid artist, who loved painting. Becky loved to watch movies from all genres and memorized every line as well as singing from the top of her lungs for everyone to hear. Post high school, she obtained her flight attendant certificate and massage therapist certification. Becky's biggest goal in life was to become a mother. She used to play with baby dolls growing up and cared for them like her own. When you would ask her what she wanted to be when she grew up, her answer was always a mom.
Becky and Dusty were blessed with three beautiful children. Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura were the highlight of Becky's life and she cherished them with every being of her body.
Emmett Freed, born on Jan. 10, 2018, just celebrated his 5th birthday. He loved his Batman bot, his Hot Wheel cars and firetrucks, and driving his Powerwheel. He loved listening to music and playing outside in the backyard. He adored his mother. Emmett was known for sneaking pickles and Shirley Temples at the Legion.
Eleanor Freed, born on Jan. 13, 2020, just celebrated her 3rd birthday. She loved playing with her brother and waited for him to get off the bus each day. She loved her cat, named Gaston. Eleanor loved to dance and sing.
Alaura Freed was born on April 1, 2021. She was known for always being the troublemaker. She enjoyed picking on her siblings and taking their toys. She loved listening to music and singing. She loved playing peekaboo and playing with her cat. Alaura loved playing with her daddy and would stay up late watching Spongebob.
Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura loved spending time with their friend, Avery.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine White; her father, Bernie White; and her brother, Ricky White.
Becky is survived by sisters, Susie White, of Angola and Debbie (Todd) Flickinger, of San Pedro, California; nieces, Samantha (David) Korlowicz, Brittany (Jerry) Wilke, Trinity Bond, Liberty Bond, Everly White, and Cathlynn White; nephews, Austin (Cecily) Davis and Roman White; great-nieces Maddison, Aurora, and Peyton; and great-nephew, Vincent.
Emmett, Eleanor, and Alaura are survived by their father, Dusty Freed; their grandmother, Laurie (Jay Hart) Freed; and grandfather, Thomas Freed; great-grandmother, Mary Pinney; sister, Sarena Freed; brother, Austin Freed, and his children, Chandler and Bentley Freed; their aunt, Amber (Randy Dangerfield) Hafner, Debbie (Todd) Flickinger, and Susie White.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fremont United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman and Jessica Castor will officiate the service.
Memorial visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fremont United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the memorial service at Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257.
A memorial scholarship fund will be established for donations through the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
