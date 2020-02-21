HAMILTON — Lulu Bleu Salvation Jackson, was stillborn on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Surviving are her parents, David and Danielle Jackson, of Hamilton; five siblings, Nick Jackson, Suede (Allison) Schiffli, Hunter Schiffli, Steele Jackson and Sea’ Jackson; maternal grandparents, Dan and Joice Smith, of Hamilton; paternal grandmother, Joan Jackson, of Fort Wayne; and maternal great-grandmother, Jane Boyer, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Jackson; and maternal great-grandfather, Louis Boyer.
A private family service will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.