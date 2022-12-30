LIGONIER — Mariane Jane Hagen, age 92, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1930, to Dean and Hulda (Sandaval) Crockett in Ligonier, Indiana.
On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen at EUB Church.
Mariane worked as a legal secretary for various attorneys in the area for 41 years, including her husband, son, and Heckner & Kirsch.
She was a huge IU football fan and loved playing bridge with her group of friends.
Mariane was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and Sunday school for many years.
Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, of Ligonier, Debbie Laird, of Ligonier, Mike (Kris) Hagen, of Carrollton, Georgia, Jon Scott Hagen, of Bonita Springs, Florida, Kevin (Abby) Hagen, of Bonita, Florida, Kathy Hagen, of Ligonier and Jackie (Andrew) Zahuranec, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler, Ross, Kelly, Jaime, Kelsey, Cam, AJ, Abby, Alexis and Aubrey; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Jerry Crockett; and a sister-in-law, Pearl Crockett.
A funeral service will be held in Mariane’s honor at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Ligonier United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jean Ness officiating.
Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
There will be a time of visitation held at the church on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 1-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and also an hour before the funeral service on Tuesday.
Memorial donations are to Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767 or Ligonier Parks Department, 520 W. Union St., Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
