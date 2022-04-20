BUTLER — Lawrence Dale Kinsey Sr., 88, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
He was born April 25, 1933, in Harlan, Indiana, to Dale Morris and Lydia Elizabeth (Nusbaum) Kinsey. He was a 1951 graduate of Harlan High School.
Lawrence married Nancy Jane Bauer on Aug. 22, 1953, in Harlan, and she passed away Aug. 23, 2021.
He was a self-employed drywall contractor and painter for 45 years, retiring in 1998. He also was a farmer from 1964 until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church.
Surviving are two children, Linda (Dean) Alexander of Greenville, Ohio, and Lawrence (Dayle) Kinsey Jr. of Spencerville; four grandchildren, Dustin Errol Alexander, Heather Marie (Nathan) Sparks, Jesse Loren Alexander and Arielle Elizabeth (Mitch Kerr) Kinsey; two great grandchildren, Elijah Gabriel Sparks and Ethan Jonah Sparks; and two brothers, Norman Joseph (Noreen) Kinsey of Spencerville and Morris Dale Kinsey of Manchester, New Hampshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Margaret Miller, Doris Smead and Harriet Voirol; and his twin brother that passed away at birth, Loren Kinsey.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Bill Weaver officiating. Burial will take place at Scipio Cemetery in Harlan.
Visitation will be from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Auburn Baptist Church.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
