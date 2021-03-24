Robert Peter Sanders, age 84, of Camden, Michigan, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Country Living of Hillsdale in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Updated: March 24, 2021 @ 3:58 pm
