FREMONT — Anita Margaret Cramer, age 90, of Fremont, Indiana, formerly of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Cramer was born on July 13, 1931, in Freemont, Virginia, to Everett and Grace Elizabeth (Yates) Hess.
She graduated from Madison High School in Mansfield, Ohio.
Anita retired from Therm-O-Disc in Mansfield, Ohio, after 35 years of diligent service.
She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio. Anita was a Christian woman and loved the Lord.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, such as painting landscapes, crocheting and drawing. Anita also enjoyed the outdoors and tending to her gardens. Anita loved her family and will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
Survivors include sons, David and Lisa Stallard, of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark and Carla Bowman, of Monroe, Michigan; daughter, Lisa and Chris Latta, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Hess, of Tucson, Arizona, Arlan and Nancy Hess, of Mansfield, Ohio, and Kevin Hess, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Dolly Stroh, Marland Hess and Earl Hess.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 4 p.m., with gathering time prior from 2-4 p.m., at Liberty Fike’s Home, 5510 C.R. 31, Auburn, IN 46706.
To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com or find us on www.facebook.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
