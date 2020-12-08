AUBURN — Harold A. “Fat” Buchs, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
He was born on July 23, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana, to Leo and Matilda (Ellert) Buchs.
Harold was a graduate of Ashley High School and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He worked in construction for 20 years for Strawser Brothers in Kendallville, then 10 years as a foreman at Foley Pattern in Auburn, before retiring in 1984. After retiring, he continued working in construction as a self-employed contractor.
He was a member of Auburn Church of Christ and coached Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth League Baseball and American Legion League Baseball.
In high school he was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. His twin brother was killed in a hunting accident as a freshman, and Harold vowed to score enough points for both of them, and so he did.
He was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter and coon hunter.
He volunteered at the Heimach Center where he was affectionately known as the popcorn man. He continued the tradition started by his father-in-law, Orval Casselman, of doing fish fries to raise money for Cedar Lake Church of Christ and the Heimach Center.
He married Dixie M. Casselman on Dec. 1, 1956, in Waterloo, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son and two daughters, Dennis H. Buchs, of Hudson, Kelly M. Getts, of Corunna and Nancy E. Howard, of Auburn; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Buchs, of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Kirby Miller, Alisha Getts, Leslee (Spenser) Smith, Andrew Getts, Leah (Jake) Vanderhorst, Justin (Brittany) Howard, Kayla (Blake) Edwards, Lucas Howard, Kira (Justin) Kline and Brittany DePew; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Badman, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael J. Buchs; four brothers, Gerald Buchs (his twin), Leo Buchs, Ed Buchs and Paul Buchs; and a sister, Marie McDougal.
A drive-through visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 3-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with a short outdoor memorial service with Military Honors at 4 p.m.
The public is invited to stay and attend the memorial service.
Memorials may be given in Harold’s name to the Heimach Center or Auburn Church of Christ.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
