WATERLOO — Taysha Marie Sanders passed away on March 3, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1982, and resided in Waterloo, Indiana.
Taysha was a gentle soul who was a devoted mother to her two sons, Bruce Fredrick Goodman, age 16, and Logan Heath Goodman, age 9. She was a lover of music, movies, and all animals (especially cats).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Sanders; and her grandparents, Frederick and Mary Petre and Bobby and Louise Sanders.
Surviving family members include her father, Richard Sanders; partner, Garry Goodman; sons, Bruce and Logan Goodman; brothers, Kyland Sanders, Aaron Wilhelm, Curtis Sanders, and Allan Sanders; and many cousins; aunts; and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 4 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from 2-4 p.m., at New Hope Christian Church, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Pastor Ralph Diehl will be officiating.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
