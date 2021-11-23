Patrick Hornett, 57, of Lebanon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Pat was born on Nov. 19, 1964, in Kendallville, Indiana, a son of the late Joseph A. and Lolita Jean (Kornmayer) Hornett.
He married Mary Miller on Nov. 26, 1988. She survives.
Pat worked as the warehouse manager for Ken’s Foods in Lebanon, since 2018.
He was a member of Boone County Shrine Club, serving as President in 2012. He was also a member, past President and trustee of the Sons of the American Legion, as well as the Lebanon Eagles.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Hornett, of Lebanon; sons, James Patrick (Carrie Ford) Hornett, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Charlie (Christine Hart) Hornett, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Harper Hazelyn Hornett and Evelyn Grace Hornett; brothers, Joseph B. (Sally) Hornett, of Brownsburg and Steven (Jane) Hornett of Carmel; and sister, Stephanie (Larry) Lahr, of Fort Wayne.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, for visitation from 4 p.m., until the time of the Masonic Service at 7 p.m., at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Joesph Catholic Church, 319 E. South St., Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his granddaughter, Evelyn’s, 529 College Savings Plan by visiting futurescholar.com.
You are invited to visit the website where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message at www.strawmyerdrury.com.
